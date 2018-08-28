Christmas dinner goes ahead in memory of Harlesden’s late Dame Betty Asufu-Adjaye

Dame Betty's Christmas Party for Tudor House residents went ahead at Fitzroy House Archant

A Christmas party for Kingsbury care home patients went ahead in memory of Harlesden’s much loved charity founder.

Tudor Gardens care home neighbours were invited to Christmas lunch at L. Ron Hubbard’s Fitzroy House on December 12 in memory of the late Dame Betty Asufu-Adjaye, who founded the Mission Dine Club (MDC) charity more than 30 years ago.

Dame Betty organised parties at the venue every year but died in September.

Sarah Eicker, director of Fitzroy House, said: “The guests seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves. Dame Betty was very special and I hope the tradition she started carries on for many years.

“This type of work in support of the local community is something that L. Ron Hubbard did throughout many years of his living in the UK so we are delighted to keep that tradition alive.”

L. Ron Hubbard was the founder of Dianetics and Scientology, a group with whom Dame Betty had a connection