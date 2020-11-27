Wembley Park heralds Christmas with music and ‘London’s tallest’ 25 metre LED tree

Brass musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra play inside London tallest LED Christmas tree, named Aurora Arbour, in Wembley Park,Picture: David Parry/PA David Parry

Musicians heralded the start of Christmas in Wembley Park as the capital’s tallest digital tree was lit up.

'Aurora Arbour' Christmas tree is switched on at the Royal Triangle in Wembley Park to launch �United in Light' festival. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire 'Aurora Arbour' Christmas tree is switched on at the Royal Triangle in Wembley Park to launch �United in Light' festival. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

A socially distanced brass quartet from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra played live seasonal favourites at the launch of a festive display ‘United in Light’ outside the London Designer Outlet (LDO).

Quintain, Wembley Park’s regeneration giant, wasn’t about to allow a dark shadow over the area in these pandemic times.

The 25-meter Christmas tree, named ‘Aurora Arbour’ returns containing a 100,000 LED light display.

Artist Sian Bliss based the installation “on the spectacular and magical movements of a winter night’s sky because we can all see the same sky even when we are separated”.

The neighbourhood also includes digital animations and illustrations featuring sunrises, moon cycles and aurora borealis across Bobby Moore Bridge, four digital totems and 14 LED banners along Olympic Way.

Festive selfie-spots are dotted around for people to pose with including a ‘Star Box’, a giant gift-box shaped cube, filled with glowing golden lights and shimmering sequins situated on Zig-a-zag Allee.

Visitors can step inside a Bauble, an enormous illuminated Christmas decoration on Weaver Walk or enjoy the Angel Wings, outside the new Wembley Park Market Emporium, on Market Square.

The LDO is ready to reopen with “extensive health and safety measures” and free parking after 5pm from December 2.

A programme of socially distanced, family entertainment is planned throughout the month.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which moved its headquarters is to Wembley Park will also perform in the LDO.

Huw Davies, deputy managing director, said: “Musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra are thrilled to have made another appearance at the Orchestra’s new home in Wembley Park, this time delivering a good dose of festive joy and Christmas cheer performing some seasonal

favourites.”

Josh McNorton, Quintain’s cultural director, said the company was “excited” to launch United in Light and ‘Aurora Arbour’, “London’s tallest LED Christmas tree”.

“Our Christmas lights aim to deliver hope and joy to family and friends at a time when they need it most,” he added.