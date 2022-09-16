A damaged white Tesla at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police following a pursuit

Chris Kaba’s family have called for the video footage of his final moments to be shown to them after the Metropolitan Police announced that the firearms officer who fatally shot him had been suspended.

Jefferson Bosela, Mr Kaba’s cousin, said the family would like to see bodycam and aerial footage of the incident, and would like to know how long the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation will take to complete.

Mr Kaba, 24, of Wembley, who had been due to become a father, was killed while unarmed on September 5, following a police pursuit which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

Mr Bosela said: “We want the footage to be shown to the family to have a clear understanding of what happened.

“We want a timeline of how long the investigation will take because the IOPC are renowned for having very lengthy investigations.

"We want it to be swift, we want it to be effective and we want it to be thorough.

"We want justice as soon as we can.”

The car Mr Kaba was driving was flagged up on automatic number plate recognition but it later emerged that the vehicle was not registered to him.

Mr Bosela said the family want to know if police “knew he was in the car or if they were just following the vehicle".

"They haven’t given us a definitive answer," he added.

A vigil for Mr Kaba was held at Kirkstall Gardens on Monday night (September 12).

It was the first time that Mr Kaba’s mother, Helen Nkama, had been at the scene of his death.

Mr Bosela said: “Chris’s parents are suffering an unimaginable loss.

“At the vigil, his mother was saying: 'Chris, what were you saying in your last minutes? I wish I had just one minute with you, speak to me please.' It was heartbreaking."

An IOPC spokesperson said they had been in contact with Mr Kaba’s family’s legal representatives this week.

"We have provided them with answers to a number of questions, including how we can facilitate their viewing of video footage," they said.

"We are keeping in regular contact with his family and will update them as our investigation progresses.”