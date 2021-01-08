News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Chiltern Railways seat banner goes viral as listing on Depop

Logo Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:42 PM January 8, 2021   
Chiltern Railways train

The train seat banner was made by Chiltern Railways, which runs through Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Chiltern Railways

A bandeau made out of a social distancing banner went viral on Twitter last night.

The banners branded by Chiltern Railways, which operates a train line through Wembley Stadium, were being sold through buy-and-sell app Depop at £15-a-piece.

A photograph of the bandeau left comedy Twitter page Depop Drama “lost for words” as the tweet racked up almost 300,000 likes overnight.

Chiltern Railways said: “Whilst we appreciate this new take on railway memorabilia, these items are there to help customers travel with confidence and we would respectfully ask that they are left in place.”

A spokesperson for Depop said the listing was removed: “The item in question has already been removed from the app and the user has admitted it was taken from a Chiltern Railways train.

You may also want to watch:

“If we confirm any listings of further prohibited content on their account, we will take steps to permanently close this user’s account and ban them from the platform.”

READ MORE: Chiltern Railways plan to slash the number of trains serving Sudbury and Harrow Road station

Most Read

  1. 1 'It was horrendous': Brent leader speaks of coming down with Covid
  2. 2 Dozens 'found breaching Covid restrictions' at shisha cafe
  3. 3 Woman dies after she was found collapsed in Barham Park
  1. 4 Danny Hewitt: Kilburn man sentenced for domestic abuse in Royal Oak station
  2. 5 'Distress' as eggs thrown at ambulances in Neasden
  3. 6 Neasden Temple wins award for Gujarati teaching
  4. 7 Wembley tutor publishes study guides to help pupils in lockdown
  5. 8 Teenager is third convicted after fatal stabbing in Brent
  6. 9 New Brent centres provide Covid testing for all residents
  7. 10 Northwick Park experiencing 'extremely high admission rates' for Covid-19
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Climate Emergency

Amazon's Wembley station rolls out fleet of 100 electric delivery vans

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Knife Crime | Video

Brent's police chief calls for public support as video on use of force...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

New Year's Honours: Former head and maritime officer among award winners

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Neighbours appeal controversial casino license in Harlesden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus