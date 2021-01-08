Chiltern Railways seat banner goes viral as listing on Depop
Will Durrant
- Credit: Chiltern Railways
A bandeau made out of a social distancing banner went viral on Twitter last night.
The banners branded by Chiltern Railways, which operates a train line through Wembley Stadium, were being sold through buy-and-sell app Depop at £15-a-piece.
A photograph of the bandeau left comedy Twitter page Depop Drama “lost for words” as the tweet racked up almost 300,000 likes overnight.
Chiltern Railways said: “Whilst we appreciate this new take on railway memorabilia, these items are there to help customers travel with confidence and we would respectfully ask that they are left in place.”
A spokesperson for Depop said the listing was removed: “The item in question has already been removed from the app and the user has admitted it was taken from a Chiltern Railways train.
You may also want to watch:
“If we confirm any listings of further prohibited content on their account, we will take steps to permanently close this user’s account and ban them from the platform.”
READ MORE: Chiltern Railways plan to slash the number of trains serving Sudbury and Harrow Road station
Most Read
- 1 'It was horrendous': Brent leader speaks of coming down with Covid
- 2 Dozens 'found breaching Covid restrictions' at shisha cafe
- 3 Woman dies after she was found collapsed in Barham Park
- 4 Danny Hewitt: Kilburn man sentenced for domestic abuse in Royal Oak station
- 5 'Distress' as eggs thrown at ambulances in Neasden
- 6 Neasden Temple wins award for Gujarati teaching
- 7 Wembley tutor publishes study guides to help pupils in lockdown
- 8 Teenager is third convicted after fatal stabbing in Brent
- 9 New Brent centres provide Covid testing for all residents
- 10 Northwick Park experiencing 'extremely high admission rates' for Covid-19