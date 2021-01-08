Chiltern Railways seat banner goes viral as listing on Depop

Published: 6:42 PM January 8, 2021

The train seat banner was made by Chiltern Railways, which runs through Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Chiltern Railways

A bandeau made out of a social distancing banner went viral on Twitter last night.

The banners branded by Chiltern Railways, which operates a train line through Wembley Stadium, were being sold through buy-and-sell app Depop at £15-a-piece.

i am lost for words pic.twitter.com/MnwE5aL6Mx — Depop Drama (@depopdrama) January 7, 2021

A photograph of the bandeau left comedy Twitter page Depop Drama “lost for words” as the tweet racked up almost 300,000 likes overnight.

Chiltern Railways said: “Whilst we appreciate this new take on railway memorabilia, these items are there to help customers travel with confidence and we would respectfully ask that they are left in place.”

A spokesperson for Depop said the listing was removed: “The item in question has already been removed from the app and the user has admitted it was taken from a Chiltern Railways train.

“If we confirm any listings of further prohibited content on their account, we will take steps to permanently close this user’s account and ban them from the platform.”

