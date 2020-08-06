Art competition launched as Kensal Green vicar’s book is published for charity
PUBLISHED: 09:41 06 August 2020
Archant
A vicar in Kensal Green has written a children’s book which has spawned a national art competition.
Rev David Ackerman originally wrote Nicolas and the Six Bells as a play to mark St John’s the Evangelist Church’s 175th anniversary.
During the coronavirus he turned the play into a book with all proceeds going to Aid to the Church In Need.
You may also want to watch:
The charity, which supports people in countries including Syria and Lebanon, has launched a national art competition which will be judged at the church in Kilburn Lane in December.
Rev David said: “If the charity sells all the books it will raise £5,000 so I hope it sells well. All the drawings in the book illustrated by Helana Tarrant are going to be auctioned and there may be a sequel as we are getting two more bells so I’ll be writing a play based on that.”
He added that they are printing paper back copies. “Queen’s Park Primary School want 300 copies of it,” he said. “The story continues..”
For book and competition info visit: acnuk.org/
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.