Art competition launched as Kensal Green vicar’s book is published for charity

PUBLISHED: 09:41 06 August 2020

Kensal Green vicar has written a children's book for charity. Picture: Rev David Ackerrman

A vicar in Kensal Green has written a children’s book which has spawned a national art competition.

Jidenna Ikemefuna and older brother Dubem Ikemefuna play a king in a St Nicholas Pageant at St John the Evangelist church, subject of a new book. Picture: Rev David AckermanJidenna Ikemefuna and older brother Dubem Ikemefuna play a king in a St Nicholas Pageant at St John the Evangelist church, subject of a new book. Picture: Rev David Ackerman

Rev David Ackerman originally wrote Nicolas and the Six Bells as a play to mark St John’s the Evangelist Church’s 175th anniversary.

During the coronavirus he turned the play into a book with all proceeds going to Aid to the Church In Need.

The charity, which supports people in countries including Syria and Lebanon, has launched a national art competition which will be judged at the church in Kilburn Lane in December.

Rev David said: “If the charity sells all the books it will raise £5,000 so I hope it sells well. All the drawings in the book illustrated by Helana Tarrant are going to be auctioned and there may be a sequel as we are getting two more bells so I’ll be writing a play based on that.”

He added that they are printing paper back copies. “Queen’s Park Primary School want 300 copies of it,” he said. “The story continues..”

For book and competition info visit: acnuk.org/

