News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Child in hospital and another injured after Kilburn collision

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:40 PM October 29, 2021
A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

One child has been taken to hospital and another injured following a collision in Kilburn.

London Ambulance Service crews were called to Kilburn High Road just after 11.20am on Friday (October 29) to reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:22am today (29 October) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Kilburn High Road, NW6.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a child at the scene for leg injuries and took them to a major trauma centre.

You may also want to watch:

"Another child was also assessed at the scene but not taken to hospital."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager who murdered beloved sisters in Kingsbury park jailed for life
  2. 2 Brent Council ordered to apologise and pay wheelchair user £27,000
  3. 3 Halloween: Squid Game in Wembley Park (minus bloodshed)
  1. 4 'It's heartbreaking': Volunteer slams Mayhew Animal Charity plans
  2. 5 Mother of murdered sisters pledges jailed teenage killer 'will not be let out'
  3. 6 Covid: Northwick Park Hospital in need of booster vaccine volunteers
  4. 7 Review: Masalchi street food restaurant in Wembley Park
  5. 8 Brent's community lead offers condolences to murdered sisters' families
  6. 9 Pink mob: Two Harlesden women among gang jailed for drug offences valued at £2million
  7. 10 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
London Ambulance Service
Kilburn News
Brent News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two boys in school uniform allegedly attacked a Met PSCO in Bridge Road, Wembley

Two schoolboys arrested after community officer 'assaulted' in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Council launches BuyBrent app at Blue Check in Wembley

Brent Council

Free #BuyBrent app launched with exclusive shop local discounts

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Newman Catholic College drama teacher Carmel Beirne Francis with former pupil Ashley Thomas

Education News

Top Boy actor Bashy returns to Harlesden school to surprise pupils

Juliette Fevre

Logo Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince

Queens Park Rangers

QPR 'didn't do enough to win the game' in Peterborough defeat

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon