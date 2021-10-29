Child in hospital and another injured after Kilburn collision
Published: 1:40 PM October 29, 2021
- Credit: Archant
One child has been taken to hospital and another injured following a collision in Kilburn.
London Ambulance Service crews were called to Kilburn High Road just after 11.20am on Friday (October 29) to reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:22am today (29 October) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Kilburn High Road, NW6.
“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated a child at the scene for leg injuries and took them to a major trauma centre.
"Another child was also assessed at the scene but not taken to hospital."
