Child in hospital and another injured after Kilburn collision

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

One child has been taken to hospital and another injured following a collision in Kilburn.

London Ambulance Service crews were called to Kilburn High Road just after 11.20am on Friday (October 29) to reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:22am today (29 October) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Kilburn High Road, NW6.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a child at the scene for leg injuries and took them to a major trauma centre.

You may also want to watch:

"Another child was also assessed at the scene but not taken to hospital."