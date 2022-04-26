Enquiries are ongoing after a child fell from a block of flats in Brent - Credit: David Mirzoeff

A child was injured after falling from height last night in Wembley.

Police were just after 8pm yesterday - April 25 - to reports of the fall at a block of flats on Preston Road.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service (LAS), with an air ambulance also dispatched to the scene.

The child was taken to hospital and her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.