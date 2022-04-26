News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Child falls from block of flats in Wembley

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:10 AM April 26, 2022
Updated: 8:11 AM April 26, 2022
The London Air Ambulance on the helipad at The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel,

Enquiries are ongoing after a child fell from a block of flats in Brent - Credit: David Mirzoeff

A child was injured after falling from height last night in Wembley.

Police were just after 8pm yesterday - April 25 - to reports of the fall at a block of flats on Preston Road.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service (LAS), with an air ambulance also dispatched to the scene. 

The child was taken to hospital and her condition was assessed as not life-threatening. 

Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.

London Ambulance Service
Metropolitan Police
London Live News
Wembley News
Brent News
North London News

Don't Miss

Four Cambridgeshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February.

London Live News

Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Two men were fined after illegally dumping a sofa in Epping Forest

South Woodford and Wembley delivery drivers fined for sofa flytip

Hannah Neary, LDRS

Logo Icon
Lino Queens Park Location

Anger at decision to give restaurant near cemetery alcohol licence

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
An investigation is under way after Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died in hospital after suffering a brain injury

London Live News

Investigation as man assaulted in Wembley dies from injuries

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon