Child rushed to hospital after falling through a window in Kilburn
PUBLISHED: 09:46 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 06 May 2020
A young child has been hospitalised after falling from a property window in Kilburn.
Air ambulance crews, paramedics and police were scrambled to Maygrove Road yesterday (May 5) at around 6.20pm.
A child, around five years of age, had fallen from a window.
As of last night (May 5), Camden Police said it was still awaiting an update on the child’s condition.
An air ambulance landed in a locked basketball court in Maygrove Peace Park before members of the public removed the lock so that paramedics could attend Maygrove Road.
A spokesperson for London’s Air Ambulance Charity (LAAC) said: “London’s Air Ambulance landed in a recreational ground as it had the space required to land the helicopter. Crew used their own equipment and were given assistance from members of the public to unlock the grounds.
“After treatment on scene the patient was transferred by road to a major trauma hospital accompanied by London’s Air Ambulance.”
A MPSCamden tweeted: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 6.20pm to a child fallen from a window in Maygrove Rd #Kilburn #NW6.
“The child, aged around 5 years, has been taken to hospital.
“No arrest. We await a condition update.”
