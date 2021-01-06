Food charity continues to provide free meals in Brent during third lockdown

Published: 3:49 PM January 6, 2021

As a vital service providing food and conversation to thousands of people every week across the country, FoodCycle projects can legally operate - Credit: FoodCycle

Foodcycle, a charity which fights food poverty and loneliness, will continue to provide free takeaway meals and delivery to people in need across Brent during the third national coronavirus lockdown.

Under "normal" circumstances, volunteers take surplus food and turn it into a nutritious community meal, but during the pandemic they are delivering food parcels and providing a "cook and collect" takeaway service.

Guests can collect meals from St Cuthbert’s Church in Kilburn on Saturdays at 1.30pm.

FoodCycle's chief executive Mary McGrath MBE said: ”Our number one priority will always be the safety and welfare of our guests and volunteers and we will continue to work with our teams, volunteers and venues to maintain our high standards and keep everyone as safe as possible while delivering this vital service to vulnerable people across the country.”

Call 020 7729 2775 for more information.

