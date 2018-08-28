Search

Google Assistant team offers free winter wonderland fun to 286 Barnardo’s children in Brent

PUBLISHED: 18:08 10 January 2019

(L_R) Faizan, Miguel, Theresa Paulo and son Elijah, Denzel, Elyon and Pauline Falconer at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Picture: Barnardo's

(L_R) Faizan, Miguel, Theresa Paulo and son Elijah, Denzel, Elyon and Pauline Falconer at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Picture: Barnardo's

Archant

More than 200 children from across Brent were treated to a free day out at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland to mark the end of the school holidays.

Teresa Paulo with son Elijah at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Picture: Barnardo's

The Google Assistant team arranged a charity day for 286 children and their families on Friday as a festive treat for those who use the borough’s Barnardo’s-run children centres.

As they waited to board the Big Wheel the youngsters used the Google Assistant to make it snow for a snow selfie, to ask for hot chocolate from the winter elves and even to change the colour of the lights on the fairground attraction.

Afterwards they gathered inside the Magical Ice Kingdom to marvel at the enchanted forest created from over 500 tonnes of sculptured ice and snow.

Wembley mum Teresa Paulo, whose children use the Welcome Children’s Centre on Chaplin Road, said: “It was really nice to be able to take my family to Winter Wonderland. It was very beautiful to see such a great view over London and the children could see Wembley Stadium.

Inside the Magical Ice Kingdom at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Picture: Barnardo's

“It was amazing to see the iced sculptures in the Magical Ice Kingdom and the children went on the slide which was really fun.

“We’re so grateful to Google, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Barnardo’s for providing such a great day.”

Teresa added: “I’ve been using Welcome Children’s Centre since I gave birth to my last child, Elijah, who is 17 months old.

“The activities they provide for children help a lot with a child’s development and I would advise other mothers in Brent to join their local children’s centre.”

Lynn Gradwell, director of Barnardo’s in London, said: “We are so grateful to the Google Assistant team for providing a magical experience for our children and young people at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

“For most children, the festive break is a time where they can enjoy exciting events and trips, but for many of our children and families life does not always provide such opportunities.

“I want to thank Google, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and all of our staff and volunteers who worked so hard to create such a truly memorable day.”

