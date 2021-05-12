Bike ride challenge to aid India's Covid battle to pass by Neasden Temple

Published: 2:40 PM May 12, 2021

A 100 kilometre bike ride challenge passing by seven Swaminarayan temples in London is taking place in aid of the "soaring" Covid cases in India.

Ride to Breathe (R2B) is taking place this Sunday (May 16) starting at 7am then passing by Neasden Temple at 9am and finishing at 6pm in Feltham.

All funds raised will be donated to buy oxygen concentrators and others supplies that will be donated directly to charities operating on the ground in India.

Ride to Breathe bike ride challenge poster with all proceeds going to the covid crisis in India - Credit: Ride to Breathe

A spokesperson for the Indian diaspora organising the event said: "India is currently experiencing a massive second wave of Covid-19 infections. A lot of people are dying due to the new double mutated variant of Covid-19.

"This strain is spreading at a lighting speed and causing a high number of causalities among the people.

"Since the cases are soaring high in India, there is an acute shortage of oxygen and beds in the hospitals.

"Due to lack of resources patients are unable to get hold of supplies and are suffering."

One rider said: "It’s not just a bike ride, it is a fight; fight for survival of the people of India.

"We cannot just close our eyes on the people dying on the roads.”

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/indiabreathes