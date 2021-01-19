Polling station changes in Brent ahead of May elections

Published: 2:42 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM January 19, 2021

Changes to polling stations in Brent for the upcoming London mayoral and Greater London Authority (GLA) elections have been confirmed by the council.

Its general purposes committee gave the green light to three new sites across the borough after previously used stations were deemed unsuitable.

Renovations at the Abbey Estate Community Centre, in Alperton ward, mean a temporary building will be set up to manage the elections.

The Carlton Centre, in South Kilburn, is no longer available due to ongoing redevelopment work in the area, so a new polling station will be housed in Brent Hubs Office, in Albert Road.

And voters who used Northwick Park Hospital Social Club will now be catered for at the nearby Northwick Park pavilion, with the social club earmarked for demolition.

The elections are set to be held on May 6, having been postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sean O’Sullivan, acting electoral registration and services manager at Brent Council, noted polling stations will be up for a full review before local elections in 2022 due to the new agreed ward boundaries.