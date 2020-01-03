Search

Advanced search

Chalkhill Primary School awarded for its science outreach work

PUBLISHED: 15:37 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 03 January 2020

Nancy Olie, head of Science at Chalkhill Primary and Steve Neimes from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Nancy Olie, head of Science at Chalkhill Primary and Steve Neimes from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Archant

A primary school in Barnhill has been recognised for its "significant achievement" teaching science.

Chalkhill Primary School, in Barnhill Road, has been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) for its outreach work.

Nancy Olie, Chalkhill's science co-ordinator, has worked hard to ensure the school maintains its focus on science.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "This award recognises that not only is science outstanding in our school but that our influence goes beyond our school. Science specialists at Chalkhill support other schools and the community in championing science, science capital and future STEM careers.

The PSQM is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education and the Primary Science Teaching Trust

Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: "Gaining a PSQM is a significant achievement for a school.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wells on possibility of permanent QPR move and aims for rest of the season

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to move its headquarters to Wembley Park

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is moving its headquarters to Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Christodoulou

Shoplifting hotspots in Brent revealed as police screen out ‘low-value’ crimes

Wembley High Road: officially the road worst-hit by shoplifters in Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Warburton gives update on fitness of QPR duo

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

‘Been crying out for a manager and side like this for years’ - QPR fans react to 6-1 win over Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Most Read

Wells on possibility of permanent QPR move and aims for rest of the season

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to move its headquarters to Wembley Park

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is moving its headquarters to Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Christodoulou

Shoplifting hotspots in Brent revealed as police screen out ‘low-value’ crimes

Wembley High Road: officially the road worst-hit by shoplifters in Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Warburton gives update on fitness of QPR duo

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

‘Been crying out for a manager and side like this for years’ - QPR fans react to 6-1 win over Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton urges respect for FA Cup ahead of Swansea test

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘They deserve the goals and assists’ - Wells full of praise for QPR youngsters

Fulham's Stefan Johansen (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze. Picture: PA

Chalkhill Primary School awarded for its science outreach work

Nancy Olie, head of Science at Chalkhill Primary and Steve Neimes from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Family and friends of the late Dame Betty donate £200 to Harlesden’s Salvation Army

Guidane Rose, Captain Kook Rho, Awula Serwah and Harriet Cofie. Picture: Kwaku/BTWSC

National League: Wealdstone 2 Slough 1

Wealdstone players acknowledge their supporters after the match (pic Adam Williams)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists