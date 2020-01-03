Chalkhill Primary School awarded for its science outreach work

Nancy Olie, head of Science at Chalkhill Primary and Steve Neimes from the Royal Society of Chemistry. Archant

A primary school in Barnhill has been recognised for its "significant achievement" teaching science.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chalkhill Primary School, in Barnhill Road, has been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) for its outreach work.

Nancy Olie, Chalkhill's science co-ordinator, has worked hard to ensure the school maintains its focus on science.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "This award recognises that not only is science outstanding in our school but that our influence goes beyond our school. Science specialists at Chalkhill support other schools and the community in championing science, science capital and future STEM careers.

The PSQM is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education and the Primary Science Teaching Trust

Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: "Gaining a PSQM is a significant achievement for a school.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud."