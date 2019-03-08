Chalkhill Primary pupils crowned Brent's Choir of the Year with a song about overcoming hardship

Chalkhill Primary School crowned Brent Choir of the Year. Picture: Brent Music Service Archant

Primary pupils in Wembley outsung the competition from 32 schools to be crowned winners of Brent Choir of the Year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chalkhill Primary School, in Barnhill Road, made it to the final five after competing in four separate rounds.

They sung their hearts out and were declared winners at The Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College on June 12.

You may also want to watch:

Emma Butler, choir leader at Chalkhill, said: "The evening of the final was electrifying. The children were calm and professional throughout and sang their hearts out.

"When we were revealed as the winners the joy on the children's faces made the months of relentless hard work worthwhile!

"The song that we performed "The Wall in My Head" was all about overcoming difficulties and not letting other people's unkind words bring you down.

"They are a shining example to the rest of the school and to the Chalkhill community, and thoroughly deserve all of the praise they have received since winning."