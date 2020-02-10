Chalkhill Primary School Boys' Choir tour local primary schools to inspire kids

Chalkhill Primary Boys' Choir toured schools to inspire boys to sing. Picture: Martin Francis Archant

Boys in a Wembley school's choir enjoyed a day out touring nearby primary schools to inspire more boys to take part in singing.

Chalkhill Primary School Boys' Choir performed songs at Leopold Primary, Ark Academy, Oakington Manor and Oliver Goldsmith schools on February 5.

Marcu, a year 6 pupil at the Barnhill Road school, said: "We had so much fun singing to different schools and we had such a fantastic time!"

Fellow chorister Zakariye,added: "We enjoyed visiting different schools and performing for them. I made some new friends and hope to go again."

The choir was set up three years ago by music teacher James Rose "with the hope of inspiring more boys to take part in singing" after attending a Brent Music Network meeting.

"I found that there is a lack of boys singing in schools across Brent," he said. "This made me think of how great it would be to take the Chalkhill Boys' Choir on a tour of local primary schools, to inspire other boys and girls to get involved and that singing is for everybody to enjoy.

"The boys did a fantastic job and grew in confidence with every performance. It was a great experience for them to sing in front of different audiences and in different surroundings. I am so proud of what they have achieved and the feed back from the other schools has been very positive!"