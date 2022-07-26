News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Community radio station's fifth anniversary charity fundraising event

Logo Icon

Charlotte Alt

Published: 12:12 PM July 26, 2022
Chalkhill Community Radio Station presenters and management team

Chalkhill Community Radio Station presenters and management team - Credit: Patricia Wharton

Chalkhill Community Radio is celebrating its fifth anniversary on July 30 (Saturday) and raising money for charity.  

The radio station was founded by Brent residents and covers culture, music, local news, issues in the community as well as hosting talk and education shows.  

For its anniversary Chalkhill Community Radio is raising money for the Richard Okorogheye Foundation. 

The charity was set up by Richard's mother, Evidence Joel, after the 19-year-old Ladbrook Grove teen was found dead in Epping Forest last April.

Richard had sickle cell anaemia and with the charity Evidence Joel hopes to help people affected by sickle cell disease, which is an umbrella term for inherited health conditions that affect the red blood cells. 

On the day there will be a bouncy castle, face painting, raffle prizes, food and drink.

The event will start at 2pm and is free before 5pm and then £5 until 8pm. It will be held at The Grange Business Hub, NW10 1QB.

Brent News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on The Broadway in Wembley

London Live News

80 firefighters at Wembley blaze as LFB declares 'major incident'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Leon Street

London Live News

One dead and two injured in ‘random’ knife attacks in Neasden, court told

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Empire House on Empire Way, Wembley Park in August 2021

Brent Council

Company and director ordered to pay £41,000 over unlicensed scaffolding

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Adhnon Marrtab, 24, of no fixed address was jailed for nine years for rape and sexual assault by penetration

London Live News

Jailed: Man raped lone woman on her way home from hospital

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon