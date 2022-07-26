Chalkhill Community Radio is celebrating its fifth anniversary on July 30 (Saturday) and raising money for charity.

The radio station was founded by Brent residents and covers culture, music, local news, issues in the community as well as hosting talk and education shows.

For its anniversary Chalkhill Community Radio is raising money for the Richard Okorogheye Foundation.

The charity was set up by Richard's mother, Evidence Joel, after the 19-year-old Ladbrook Grove teen was found dead in Epping Forest last April.

Richard had sickle cell anaemia and with the charity Evidence Joel hopes to help people affected by sickle cell disease, which is an umbrella term for inherited health conditions that affect the red blood cells.

On the day there will be a bouncy castle, face painting, raffle prizes, food and drink.

The event will start at 2pm and is free before 5pm and then £5 until 8pm. It will be held at The Grange Business Hub, NW10 1QB.