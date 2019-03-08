Search

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

PUBLISHED: 10:01 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 22 October 2019

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Archant

The urgent care centre at Central Middlesex Hospital will no longer be open 24 hours a day, hospital bosses have confirmed.

The centre, based at the hospital in Acton Road, will now shut at midnight and reopen at 8am after a consultation with stakeholders found it was not used enough over night to justify staffing costs.

On average, Brent Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - who made the decision - said only 67 people each week used the service between 12 and 8 and that "the majority of people attending the centre at night" did not need to do so.

Dr Madhukar Patel, who chairs the CCG, said: "We would like to reassure our local residents that they will continue to get the best, clinically safest healthcare from the NHS in Brent. There are a range of services that are available so residents can access the right care in the right place for their health needs."

The CCG said patients would be encouraged to call 111 instead, or visit an urgent care centre at Northwick Park, Ealing or St Mary's Hospitals.

The Park Royal hospital's A&E department was closed in 2014.

