Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital

Published: 6:50 PM June 17, 2021

Central Middlesex Hospital is operating a free Covid vaccine walk-in clinic for over-18s this Saturday.

Teenagers and adults who have not yet been vaccinated can attend the hospital in Acton Lane on June 19 from 9am until 6pm.

The event will have both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available, and provision has been made to vaccinate anyone 18 or over.

Also possible is that those in need of their second jab can have it just four weeks after their first – instead of waiting eight weeks.

Ash Muttylall, operations manager at Harness Care, said: "This Saturday we have plenty of vaccines, we have been given a lot of extra Astra Zeneca and Pfizer.

"After four weeks people can come in for their second jab."

She added: "We are based in the hospital and everybody is very passionate about their job so it is good that we are offering this here."

A mass vaccination event is also taking place at the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre on Saturday between 10am and 5.30pm.

Bring your NHS number if you have it or the name of your GP.