Cricklewood cat dies after getting caught in four glue traps

Published: 12:46 PM December 24, 2020

A cat has died after getting stuck on four glue traps, as the RSPCA warns against using them.

The cat, named Miles, was found by members of the public in an alleyway in Cricklewood on November 29.

The glue traps were stuck to his legs and underneath his body and he had a huge infected wound on his leg.

RSPCA Inspector Nicole Broster attended and rescued the cat.

She said: “This poor cat was in an extreme amount of pain from his horrific injuries and he was very scared and frightened.

Miles the Cricklewood cat - Credit: RSPCA

“This is the worst glue trap incident I have ever seen and dealt with. You usually only find one or two that the animal is stuck to, not four.

“I took him to the RSPCA Harmsworth Hospital for treatment, but sadly his condition deteriorated rapidly and the vets made the heartbreaking decision to put him to sleep to prevent him suffering further.”

The cat suffered a number of awful injuries as a result of the glue traps - his tail had become damaged where it was glued down under the trap and his hind legs had become stuck together.

The traps had also pulled off the fur and caused serious damage to his abdomen and his right hock.

He is likely to have ingested some glue in his own attempts to remove the traps before he was rescued which could have also contributed to his illness.

Glue traps consist of a sheet of cardboard, plastic or wood coated with non-drying adhesive.

They are legal and generally used to catch rodents, who get stuck to the boards as they move across them.

The RSPCA said people shouldn't use the traps because of the danger they pose to wildlife and pets to set glue traps because of the dangers they pose to wildlife and even pets.

Nicole added: “I find the use of glue traps horrendous and completely unnecessary. People sometimes use them to deal with problems caused by animals like rats and mice but they are cruel and cause awful suffering.

“Other animals and non-target species also become victims, in this case poor Miles. If anyone knows who put this trap down I would urge them to contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”