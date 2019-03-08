Transport MPs visit heralds welcomed cash to make Cricklewood Station fully accessible

Marc Assamoah (station manager), Anthony Merlyn (GTR ), Nusrat Ghani MP, Pete Carberry (GTR), Lucinda Valentine (Network Rail) at Cricklewood Station which will be funded for step-free access Archant

Cricklewood’s community has welcomed government money to make their station step-free.

Transport minister Nusrat Ghani MP stopped off at Cricklewood Station today to announce a share of £300m Access for All funding to make the terminal more accessible.

The cash will be allocated to Network Rail to improve access for disabled commuters and parents with push chairs.

Barnet’s Cllr Anne Clarke, a Cricklewood Town Team member, said: “This is very welcome news indeed. Accessibility to the platforms has remained a major issue for many people who would like to use the station.

“Lifts will enable many more users to access to the service, including those who rely on mobility aids and residents juggling buggies and shopping.”

Ms Ghani said: “Everyone should be able to access our rail network and I am pleased to announce that Cricklewood Station will now become a fully accessible station in the next stage of the programme.”