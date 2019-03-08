Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Transport MPs visit heralds welcomed cash to make Cricklewood Station fully accessible

PUBLISHED: 18:20 04 April 2019

Marc Assamoah (station manager), Anthony Merlyn (GTR ), Nusrat Ghani MP, Pete Carberry (GTR), Lucinda Valentine (Network Rail) at Cricklewood Station which will be funded for step-free access

Marc Assamoah (station manager), Anthony Merlyn (GTR ), Nusrat Ghani MP, Pete Carberry (GTR), Lucinda Valentine (Network Rail) at Cricklewood Station which will be funded for step-free access

Archant

Cricklewood’s community has welcomed government money to make their station step-free.

Transport minister Nusrat Ghani MP stopped off at Cricklewood Station today to announce a share of £300m Access for All funding to make the terminal more accessible.

The cash will be allocated to Network Rail to improve access for disabled commuters and parents with push chairs.

Barnet’s Cllr Anne Clarke, a Cricklewood Town Team member, said: “This is very welcome news indeed. Accessibility to the platforms has remained a major issue for many people who would like to use the station.

“Lifts will enable many more users to access to the service, including those who rely on mobility aids and residents juggling buggies and shopping.”

Ms Ghani said: “Everyone should be able to access our rail network and I am pleased to announce that Cricklewood Station will now become a fully accessible station in the next stage of the programme.”

Most Read

Two men stabbed in street near Wembley Stadium

Police at the scene in Empire Way. Picture: @999London

Willesden Green motorist has parking ticket overturned after proving there were no restriction signs

Martin Redston said he'd have clearly seen a parking notice but it wasn't on the lampost and his car had also vanished when he returned hours later. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Brent listed three times in top 10 of worst air pollution breaches across the UK

Looking down the North Circular from Brent Cross towards Neasden. Two of its junctions - at Chartley Avenue and Drury Way - are among those with the most toxic air in Britain. Picture: Elliott Brown/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Wembley burglar jailed for spate of burglaries across Brent, Barnet and Camden – including an RSPCA charity shop

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Measles outbreak at primary school in Queen’s Park sparks ‘special immunisation session’

There has been a measles outbreak at Salusbury Primary School in Queen's Park. Picture: PA Archive

Most Read

Two men stabbed in street near Wembley Stadium

Police at the scene in Empire Way. Picture: @999London

Willesden Green motorist has parking ticket overturned after proving there were no restriction signs

Martin Redston said he'd have clearly seen a parking notice but it wasn't on the lampost and his car had also vanished when he returned hours later. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Brent listed three times in top 10 of worst air pollution breaches across the UK

Looking down the North Circular from Brent Cross towards Neasden. Two of its junctions - at Chartley Avenue and Drury Way - are among those with the most toxic air in Britain. Picture: Elliott Brown/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Wembley burglar jailed for spate of burglaries across Brent, Barnet and Camden – including an RSPCA charity shop

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Measles outbreak at primary school in Queen’s Park sparks ‘special immunisation session’

There has been a measles outbreak at Salusbury Primary School in Queen's Park. Picture: PA Archive

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow hope to keep play-off dream alive with win over Chesham

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hendon chase another victory over Dorchester

Ryan Hope fires home for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Transport MPs visit heralds welcomed cash to make Cricklewood Station fully accessible

Marc Assamoah (station manager), Anthony Merlyn (GTR ), Nusrat Ghani MP, Pete Carberry (GTR), Lucinda Valentine (Network Rail) at Cricklewood Station which will be funded for step-free access

United Borders founder shows Brent Youth Parliament how he’s tackling gang violence

Justin Finlayson, founder of United Borders, visits Brent Youth Parliament

Raheem Sterling buys 550 tickets for pupils at his former Wembley school to watch Man City’s FA semi-final match

Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists