Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Carlton Tavern: Four years after Kilburn pub was illegal demolished there are signs it will not re-open this month

PUBLISHED: 15:10 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 23 April 2019

The Carlton Tavern, half new, half old, half finished. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

The Carlton Tavern, half new, half old, half finished. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

Four years after a much-loved Kilburn pub was illegal reduced to rubble, a community is still no clearer as to when it will reopen.

Tiles being added to the Carlton Tavern. Picture: Rob CopeTiles being added to the Carlton Tavern. Picture: Rob Cope

The outer shell of the Carlton Tavern is near completion but with total radio silence from its developers it could be some time before people can return. Workers could recently be seen adding tiles to the exterior walls.

The pub, in Carlton Vale, is currently listed for sale by estate agent David Coffer Lyons (DCL) for freehold or leasehold.

Owner CLTX has breached an enforcement notice that insisted the pub had to be completed by last July.

Westminster City Council, which has fought “a long battle” for the pub's restoration, is considering further action.

Rob Cope, of The Friends of Carlton Tavern, said: “As usual, we're utterly baffled by CLTX's silence. This may be one of the best known pubs in the world but there's no sign of any PR activity. All externals look complete. The builders are doing a great job but no one gets to look inside.”

CLTX, based in Tel Aviv and owned by Ori Calif, called in bulldozers after the council rejected its application to replace the pub with a bar and block of flats in January 2015.

Two weeks after illegally reducing the Victorian pub to rubble in April 2015, CLTX put in an appeal against the rejection of its bid, and insisted it be heard in secret by written representation.

Instead, the council slapped CLTX with an enforcement order to rebuild the pub “brick by brick” by July 2018.

A further public inquiry in May 2016 ruled it must be rebuilt identically, “in facsimile”, inside and out.

In 2017 CLTX put in an application for two studio flats and a two-bedroom apartment on the first and second floors of the pub, which was – again – rejected by Westminster Council.

Officers said they were abiding by the public inquiry ruling.

Westminster's cabinet member for planning and public realm Richard Beddoe said: “We're encouraged that construction is ongoing at the Carlton Tavern site.

“It has been a long battle to ensure the pub is rebuilt brick by brick.

“However, it is also clear that our enforcement notice, insisting that work was completed within two years, has not been complied with, and as such we are considering whether any further action should be taken.

“It would not be appropriate for the council to comment any further at present.”

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Derby boss Lampard hails Wlson’s cool head after late double sealed QPR win

Derby County manager Frank Lampard applauds the fans (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Cancer-survivor who defied doctors’ orders never to run again competes in London Marathon in aid of Brondesbury charity

Luca Hunter.

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Derby boss Lampard hails Wlson’s cool head after late double sealed QPR win

Derby County manager Frank Lampard applauds the fans (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Cancer-survivor who defied doctors’ orders never to run again competes in London Marathon in aid of Brondesbury charity

Luca Hunter.

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Derby boss Lampard hails Wlson’s cool head after late double sealed QPR win

Derby County manager Frank Lampard applauds the fans (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Southern League: Harrow 9 Staines 1

Harrow's George Moore (right) scored a hat-trick against Staines (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Willesden’s Track Academy subject of ITV documentary on how it keeps kids from crime

Confidence Lawson, who trained at Track Academy, with its founder Connie Henry.

Carlton Tavern: Four years after Kilburn pub was illegal demolished there are signs it will not re-open this month

The Carlton Tavern, half new, half old, half finished. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Disabled Kingsbury woman handed keys to new fully adapted council flat

Collette Wood with Cllr Eleanor Southwood and the keys to her new home
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists