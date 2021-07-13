Published: 5:33 PM July 13, 2021

Three months after a newly rebuilt pub opened in Kilburn, flash floods gave its landlords a job to do.

The Carlton Tavern, in Carlton Vale "got away with" little damage following a monumental downpour on Monday (July 12).

Landlords Tom Rees and Ben Martin spent a chunk of the evening bailing water out of the doorway to stem the flow of water into the kitchen.

"The basement flooded and water got in through various places upstairs but no major damage it seems so we got away with it," said Tom.

"All our drains seemed to be backed up from the road and then at some point they started draining again, perhaps due to fire brigade/water company action to unblock or pump main drains.

"We were bailing water out of that doorway for a good hour though to stem the flow into the kitchen."

From their Twitter handle @thecarltontav they said on Tuesday: "We had a few people in last night taking refuge from their flooded homes in and around NW6 and W9.

"We're here for anyone that needs a place to hang out today - free hot drinks and hot soup all day to anyone who needs it..."