Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, visits Harlesden secondary school

PUBLISHED: 15:54 04 March 2019

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, with Jesus & Mary Language College six formers. Picture: kIt Oates

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, with Jesus & Mary Language College six formers. Picture: kIt Oates

Rights Managed

Harlesden secondary school pupils were paid a visit by a Roman Catholic Cardinal to discuss faith and their future.

A pupil addresses Cardinal Vincent Nichols on his visit to the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College in Harlesden. Picture: Kit OatesA pupil addresses Cardinal Vincent Nichols on his visit to the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College in Harlesden. Picture: Kit Oates

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, visited the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College(CJM) in Crownhill Road on February 28.

He addressed sixth form students on the importance of a deeper understanding of the Catholic faith and strengthening their relationship with God as they make their way out into the world.

Focusing the interactive conference on “Exploring the Mass” he also explained the different sections and significance of the service.

The pupils were also given the opportunity to ask the Cardinal questions which included querying what work was going on to attract new young people to the Catholic Church as well as encouraging and supporting current members.

“They also asked his advice on how best to respond to difficult questions they receive from people of other faiths or no faith regarding the mass.

More than 200 young people gathered for his address which included students from St Gregory’s Catholic Science College in Kingsbury, St Anne’s High School in Enfield and The Douay Martyrs Schoolin Hillingdon.

Headmistress Louise McGowan said: “We were very blessed to have the Cardinal visit and it was such a unique opportunity for our students and invited pupils to benefit from his guidance. These students walked away spiritually enriched by what they heard and equipped with practical advice that they can now apply in daily life to help them deepen their understating of the Mass, and its place in our Catholic worship.”

Most Read

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon fall to defeat at title hopefuls Finsbury Park

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, visits Harlesden secondary school

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, with Jesus & Mary Language College six formers. Picture: kIt Oates

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists