Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, visits Harlesden secondary school

Harlesden secondary school pupils were paid a visit by a Roman Catholic Cardinal to discuss faith and their future.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, visited the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College(CJM) in Crownhill Road on February 28.

He addressed sixth form students on the importance of a deeper understanding of the Catholic faith and strengthening their relationship with God as they make their way out into the world.

Focusing the interactive conference on “Exploring the Mass” he also explained the different sections and significance of the service.

The pupils were also given the opportunity to ask the Cardinal questions which included querying what work was going on to attract new young people to the Catholic Church as well as encouraging and supporting current members.

“They also asked his advice on how best to respond to difficult questions they receive from people of other faiths or no faith regarding the mass.

More than 200 young people gathered for his address which included students from St Gregory’s Catholic Science College in Kingsbury, St Anne’s High School in Enfield and The Douay Martyrs Schoolin Hillingdon.

Headmistress Louise McGowan said: “We were very blessed to have the Cardinal visit and it was such a unique opportunity for our students and invited pupils to benefit from his guidance. These students walked away spiritually enriched by what they heard and equipped with practical advice that they can now apply in daily life to help them deepen their understating of the Mass, and its place in our Catholic worship.”