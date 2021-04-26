Published: 12:47 PM April 26, 2021

Fans walk along Wembley Way ahead of the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday April 25, 2021.

The Carabao Cup final in Wembley Park at the weekend welcomed the largest gathering of supporters since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.

A general view of a Manchester City fan in the stands ahead of the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Some 8,000 fans descended on Wembley to watch Manchester City take on and beat Tottenham on Sunday (April 25).

There were 4,000 spectators in for last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton, but the Government pilot scheme went up a notch for Sunday’s showpiece game.

A steward in a mask outside the stadium asks fans for Covid-19 test results as a condition of entry ahead of the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Each club had 2,000 fans in attendance, with 4,000 tickets handed to NHS staff and Wembley residents.

A Manchester City fan shows a Covid-19 test result to a steward outside the stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Fans from both sides milled about on Wembley Way before the kick-off, with London bathed in sunshine.

Everyone in the stadium had to present a negative Covid-19 test result, while the City fans had to travel in official club transport.

Spurs fans were housed in the east end of Wembley.

Should the event pass without problem, there are due to be 21,000 fans at next month’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester.