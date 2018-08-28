Two car crashes and a breakdown cause havoc for motorists on A406
PUBLISHED: 16:11 03 January 2019
Archant
Two car accidents within an hour of each other has bought congestion and tailbacks to the A406 this afternoon.
A second crash within an hour on the A406 near Staples Corner. Picture: @999London
The eastbound carriageway of the A406 North Circular Road at Henlys Corner was almost fully blocked due to a collision at around 1.30pm today.
Motorists were using the grass verge to pass the scene with long tailbacks up to the Brent Cross Flyover after a large vehicle couldn’t get past.
An hour later a second crash occured on the westbound off-slip to Staples Corner Roundabout.
The three lanes of the main A406 were unaffected.
Motorists on the road were further impacted forty minutes later when a car broke down at Stonebridge Park towards Neasden, but were free to move soon after.
Police attended the first crash which they said was “damage only” with no injuries reported.