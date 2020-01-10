Baby in 'non-life threatening condition' in hospital after car collides with pushchair in Harlesden

Car collides with pushchair in Church Road, Harlesden.

A one-year-old baby is in a 'non-life threatening condition' after a collision involving a car in Harlesden.

Emergency services rushed to Church Road just after 3pm yesterday to reports of a car in collision with a pushchair.

A baby was in a pushchair at the time of the incident.

Met Police say the driver of the car stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent Central tweeted: "I'm praying that the baby will have a speedy recovery and be healthy and well."

A Met spokesperson said: "A child, aged around 1 year, was taken to hospital.

"The child's condition has been determined as non-life threatening.

"Nobody else was injured."