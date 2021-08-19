News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Wembley nursery set to open in the autumn

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 2:58 PM August 19, 2021   
Canopy Wembley Park directors Sagar and Rinu Shah

Canopy Wembley Park directors Sagar and Rinu Shah - Credit: Canopy Wembley Park

A new purpose-built nursery will open in Wembley Park this autumn.

Work is under way on the premises on the ground floor of Canada Gardens to create a large, open-plan nursery.

Canopy Wembley Park will be a 70-space nursery which takes babies and young children from birth until they start school.

The nursery will be run by husband-and-wife directors Sagar and Rinu Shah, and it will open from 7.30am to 6.30pm each day, 51 weeks of the year.

The design allows indoor and outdoor play, and flexible booking of full days, short days, and morning or afternoon sessions will be available.

You may also want to watch:

The company said in a statement: "Canopy Children’s Nurseries are passionate about giving children the best possible beginnings and helping to bring more harmony into parents’ busy lives by offering a supportive, nurturing day care service that’s tailored to each family’s needs.

"The team at Canopy describe their child-led approach to early years’ education as recognising what is unique, special and individual about each child so that they can support and encourage them to be the best version of themselves."

Canopy Wembley Park

The exterior of Canopy Wembley Park - Credit: Canopy Wembley Park


