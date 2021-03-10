News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

'Cannabis factory' uncovered in Willesden basement blaze

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:36 AM March 10, 2021   
Cannabis factory found during basement blaze in Willesden

A cannabis factory was uncovered by firefighters tackling a basement blaze in Willesden - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Full

Firefighters called to a blaze in a Willesden shop basement say they uncovered a cannabis factory.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a blaze at a block of flats, with shops underneath it, on Willesden Lane on March 8.

No-one was hurt, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Firefighter at Willesden blaze

Firefighters find cannabis factory while tackling a basement blaze in Willesden - Credit: David Nathan

A small area of the basement under a shop, which LFB said was being used as a cannabis factory, and a small area of a flat in the residential block were damaged by the fire.

Station Cmdr Paul Morgan said: "Fire crews arrived to see smoke issuing from the basement into the ground floor of the building.

"They worked hard to contain the blaze to the basement and a small area of one flat.

You may also want to watch:

“Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.

"Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and very hot lamps, as well as traps at some of the properties.

Most Read

  1. 1 Blaze breaks out in Willesden shop basement
  2. 2 Prince Charles visits NHS vaccine centre at Jesus House
  3. 3 QPR earn slender win over bottom club Wycombe
  1. 4 Cricklewood primary school hosts 'welcome back' street party for pupils
  2. 5 There's a lot more to come from Chris Willock says QPR boss Mark Warburton
  3. 6 Sven Badzak's mother launches campaign to eradicate knife crime
  4. 7 Mayhew 'delighted' as Meghan Markle keeps patronage
  5. 8 Police warn of 'increased risk of robberies' as pupils return to school
  6. 9 Wembley Park drug dealer who used encrypted phone network jailed
  7. 10 Police investigating Sven Badzak murder appeal for witnesses

"It's important that people know the key signs and inform the police so that they can act swiftly to prevent these dangerous fires from happening."

He added: "Common signs to look out for include blocked off windows, visitors coming and going at strange hours of the day and lots of heat and condensation."

Firefighters responding to a basement blaze in Willesden

Firefighters responding to a basement blaze in Willesden - Credit: David Nathan

The Brigade was called at 2.50pm and the fire was under control by 5.30pm.

Fire crews from Willesden, North Kensington and Park Royal fire stations attended the scene.

LFB and the Met Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

London Fire Brigade
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Map of enhanced covid testing area

Coronavirus

South African Covid-19 variant found in North Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng

We can beat every team says QPR keeper Dieng

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Asphalt around a tree in Dartmouth Road brent

Environment News

Neighbours urge Brent to stop asphalting Conservation Areas

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police at a stabbing in Kilburn High Road

Knife Crime

Two teenagers stabbed in Kilburn and South Hampstead in separate attacks

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus