Reinstate the 245 bus to Sudbury Tube Station plead the elderly and disabled

Elderly and disabled neighbours call for their bus to be reinstated. Picture: Paul Lorber Archant

A petition has been launched to reinstate the 245 bus stop outside the step-free Sudbury Town Tube station.

The stop was moved 18 months ago so Transport for London could redesign the station forecourt.

But neighbours are unhappy with the “botch” job, which has seen the bus stop moved some distance away in Bridgewater Road where there is no safe crossing.

The stop is also too far for people in wheelchairs to get to, they say.

A petition organised by Paul Lorber, former Lib Dem councillor for Sudbury, has already gained more than 100 signatures from disabled and elderly neighbours.

They are calling for mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who is responsible for TfL, to reinstate the vital stop and shelter.

The petition is backed by people who attend the weekly Memory Cafe sessions hosted at St Cuthberts Church in Carlton Avenue West, in Wembley.

Hazel Bathurst, who lives in Paxford Road, has difficulty in walking and her husband uses a wheelchair.

She said: “Sudbury Town station has step-free access to both platforms and is ideal for both me and my husband. Taking the 245 bus stop away has been a big blow as we now need to go by car to the station.”

Mr Lorber said: “The loss of the 245 bus service to the station has impacted the quality of many elderly and disabled residents. The mayor of London has known this for 18 months and we hope he will now listen, meet us, and agree to reinstate the original route.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We’re always reviewing the bus network to ensure it continues to appropriately serve our local communities and we welcome feedback on how we can improve it further. Following a redesign of the forecourt outside Sudbury Town station in 2017, we had to reduce the number of buses stopping there to improve safety for pedestrians in the area.

“We would be happy to meet local residents to discuss their concerns and explore whether an alternative solution can be found.”

Passengers on the 245 can switch to the 204 at the junction of Wembley Hill Road and East Lane to get to the station using the mayor’s “hopper fare”, which allows unlimitted travel for an hour for £1.50.

Blank petitions can be obtained from Mr Lorber on 07917 094 239 or paullorber1955@gmail.com.