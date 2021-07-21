Call for bigger litter bins in Brent's parks

Published: 2:07 PM July 21, 2021

Rubbish in Roundwood Park leads to calls for bigger bins in Brent parks - Credit: Thelma Doyle

Brent Council has been asked to install bigger rubbish bins in its parks to stem overflow.

Thelma Doyle wrote to councillors after her daughter took a picture of Roundwood Park on Monday morning (July 19) which showed a pile up.

The 71-year-old said: "Please can the council install large rubbish bins instead of these tiddly little ones?

"Our Brent parks are amazing but the rubbish bins overflow the moment that there is hot weather.

"Obviously, people are willing to use the bins as they have gone to them in the first place which is evident by the litter surrounding the bases."

She suggested bigger bins with small slots to prevent people putting large items inside with a recycling option beside them.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent's environment chief, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve our parks within the resources and budget we have available.

"Where bins are damaged, we have been and will continue to upgrade them to dual general waste and recycling bins, which hold more litter."

Bins are emptied twice a week with extra rounds in the summer.

"It is up to everyone to dispose of their rubbish responsibly," she added. "If a bin is full, take it home."