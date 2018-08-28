Search

Wembley FC fans get voting for the grassroots club to win a slice of a £100k bursary

PUBLISHED: 12:25 23 January 2019

Wembley FC, under 10s champions of the Brent Super Cup 2018. Picture: Zaffar Van Kalwala

Wembley FC, under 10s champions of the Brent Super Cup 2018. Picture: Zaffar Van Kalwala

Archant

A grassroots football club in Sudbury is rallying fans to support its application for a slice of a £100,000 product bursary.

Wembley FC, in Watford Road, has entered the first phase of a competition run by national builders’ merchant Buildbase so it can revamp its changing rooms for children’s teams.

The FA Trophy and FA Vase sponsor is giving four clubs taking part in the two competitions this season the chance win £25,000 worth of building materials each.

Wembley FC has submitted its bid for support from the “£100k Transfer Deal” and fans can help the club by registering their support online by midnight this Sunday (January 27).

The club with most online votes will automatically go through to pitching their renovation plans to Buildbase and the FA at Wembley along with other finalists.

Paul Roche, managing director of Buildbase, said: “Whether you win, lose or draw, we’re supporting grassroots football at every level.

“This year we’re giving away more opportunities for clubs to transform their facilities.

“This benefits both the teams and local communities too, so it’s a win-win all round.”

Non-league football champ and TALKSport presenter, Tony Incenzo, added: “Your local football club serves your community in terms of belonging, diversity and inclusivity for people of all ages.

“Please support your local club with their application through the Buildbase website to win this fantastic £25,000 worth of building materials.”

Go to buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support

