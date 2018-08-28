Solicitor’s clients urged to check their documents are safe after firm goes bust

Furse Sanders Solicitors in Cricklewood closed by regulators. Picture: Google Archant

Elderly people who used the services of a solicitor’s firm in Cricklewood and Willesden are being urged to check their Wills and documents are safe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Jeffreys, a former secretary at Owen & Co Solicitors, is concerned people do not know that the Furse Sanders Solicitors firm has closed after becoming insolvent.

In 2010, the Devon firm took over Owen & Co Solicitors in Willesden, changing the name to Ross Owen Solicitors.

It moved the office to Cricklewood Broadway in 2012 and re-named it Furse Sanders Solicitors.

The practice went into administration and was forced to close in September following intervention by the Solicitor’s Regulation Authority (SRA).

Sue said: “Now that Furse Sanders’ offices are closed, my concern is only for former clients, as it is very important for them to know the whereabouts of their Wills, deeds and documents.”

Contact the SRA if this is you by visiting sra.org.uk/contact-us, or calling