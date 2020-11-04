Search

Brent’s Liberal Democrats demand better Tube service for Alperton and Sudbury residents

PUBLISHED: 12:28 04 November 2020

Fellow Liberal Democrats Cllr Anton Georgiou and former leader Paul Lorber calling for more Picadilly Line trains to Uxbridge.

Fellow Liberal Democrats Cllr Anton Georgiou and former leader Paul Lorber calling for more Picadilly Line trains to Uxbridge.

Archant

Calls are being made to increase the number of trains on the Piccadilly line heading past Sudbury.

Fellow Liberal Democrats former leader Paul Lorber and Alperton's Cllr Anton Georgiou calling for more Picadilly Line trains towards Uxbridge.

Liberal Democrats Cllr Anton Georgiou and former council leader Paul Lorber urging the Mayor of London to put extra trains on the Piccadilly Line serving Alperton, Sudbury Town, Sudbury Hill and all other stations on route to Uxbridge.

They said residents pay the same level of council tax to the Labour Mayor and are charged the same ticket prices for using the underground adding the Acton Town to Uxbridge part of the Piccadilly Line receives “a much inferior service than the section serving Heathrow Airport”.

Mr Lorber said: “There are times during the day that three or four trains serve Heathrow for just one train going towards Alperton and Sudbury resulting in long waits, and in normal times large scale over-crowding.

He added: “With number of planes and passengers using Heathrow Airport reduced to less than a fifth due to the Covid pandemic this is the right time to rebalance the service and provide local people from Alperton and Sudbury a better service which they are paying for.”

Cllr Georgiou, who represents Alperton, said: “Local people have to use the underground to get to work while many local children use the trains to get to school. To achieve safe social distancing and ensuring that local people from Alperton and Sudbury are protected the Mayor should listen and ensure that extra trains are provided to serve the up to now disadvantaged part of the Piccadilly Line.”

The Mayor’s office passed this paper’s request for a response on to Transport for London (TfL).

Sadiq Khan is chair of the TfL Board and is responsible for approving TfL’s budget, business plan, annual report and other major strategic issues and policies.

TfL said they would be getting new trains in Spring 2025. A spokesperson said: “Services on the Piccadilly line are allocated between the Heathrow and Uxbridge branches based on customer demand. “The only way to increase service levels on the Uxbridge branch would be by increasing the number of trains. This will be happening with the Piccadilly Line Upgrade which will deliver a new fleet of 94 high-capacity, walk-through, air-cooled trains.”

