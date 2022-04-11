News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London housebuilder donates to Wembley charity helping young people to improve their job prospects

Charlotte Alt

Published: 11:53 AM April 11, 2022
Barratt London and the Community Fund Young Brent Foundation team up

Barratt London and the Community Fund Young Brent Foundation team up - Credit: Barratt London

A London developer donated £1,000 to the Wembley-based Young Brent Foundation which helps young people improve their future job prospects. 

Barratt London, the builder behind Wembley housing development No. 10 Watkin Road, donates £1,000 each month to an organisation working to improve the quality of life in an area.

Pam Reardon, Barratt London sales and marketing director, said: “Today’s young people are the future of our communities, and initiatives teaching them skills for work are essential for the growth of all local areas.”

The Young Brent Foundation hosts a Creative Coordinator initiative for 14 to 17-year-olds to develop skills such as project management, community engagement and strategy development.

Maxine Willetts, Young Brent Foundation chief operating officer, said: “We are dedicated to our outreach projects, such as our Creative Co-ordinator initiative, and this donation will help with our mission to bring the highest quality resources and opportunities to our community.”

