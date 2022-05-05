News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Estate company lures Wembley Park buyers with 'nature' promise

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:00 PM May 5, 2022
Quintain Living..Chris Winter / Quintain Living

The roof terrace on offer - Credit: Chris Winter

The company overseeing the rental of 3,250 apartments on offer in Wembley Park is hoping to attract buyers by promoting its “nature” inspired designs.

Quintain Living says its Canada Gardens homes bring “biophilic design” to enliven the increasingly urbanised part of North West London - which has undergone extensive development in recent years. 

Danielle Bayless, chief operating officer at Quintain Living, said: “Biophilic design incorporates a love of nature into our homes, emphasising a connection with the natural world. 

Canada Garden Clubhouse..Chris Winter / Wembley Park

Canada Garden Clubhouse, work from home sheds - Credit: Chris Winter

“This has a whole host of benefits, from enhanced air quality to stress reduction, mental restoration, and a positive mood. 

“As part of our long-term commitment to our residents’ wellbeing, we are proud to deliver these benefits as a fundamental part of life at Canada Gardens.”

For viewings and more information, visit: www.quintainliving.com 

