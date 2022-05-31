Wembley Park promoter talks up 'nature' within apartments

The business behind a 3,250 apartment project in Wembley is looking to attract families by promoting its outdoor activities and games.

Quintain Living has said the Wembley Park complex has pirate ships, allotments and fairy tale playrooms to keep youngsters active.

There is also the New Union Park, which Quintain stated “supports a deep connection with nature”.

Danielle Bayless, chief operating officer at Quintain Living, said: “Children can enjoy being children in Wembley Park, whether that means going tadpole-spotting, picnicking in the park or climbing, running, swinging and sliding until they run out of daylight.

“The array of facilities on offer means that there’s something to suit each child and each family.”

There is also a rooftop park space delivered by supplier Duncan & Grove which consists of a maze and climbable seating at various heights.

Lewis Humphries, sales and contracts manager of Duncan & Grove, added: “The equipment is made from naturally durable oak beams providing amazing longevity for such a natural material.”