Exhibition celebrating local business talent opens in Queen's Park
Alex Marsh
- Credit: Spacemade
An exhibition celebrating local business talent has opened in Queen’s Park.
The public exhibition Local Heroes will run until January 22 on the ground floor of The Loft in Salusbury Road.
Pictures of eight local entrepreneurs will feature alongside their business stories.
The businesses celebrated range from a healthy food delivery service to a local boxing gym.
The boxing gym, StormLDN, was founded by local businessman Joe Channer and it provides classes to young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The gym also says it “reinvests a large percentage of its profits back into the local community”.
The businesses were voted for by members of Spacemade, which operates the exhibition space.
Most Read
- 1 Wembley teenager jailed after crash left child with 'life-changing' injuries
- 2 Five arrests, drugs and weapons seized in Harlesden raids
- 3 Bin man kicked and shouted at on Brent round
- 4 Cricklewood residents upset after going without post for 'over a week'
- 5 Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash
- 6 'I consider myself highly blessed' - Lifelong Willesden resident Keith Routley turns 101
- 7 NHS trust chief to step down in January
- 8 Holiday travel: What to expect in Brent, Camden, Hampstead and Highgate
- 9 German Doner Kebab opens in Willesden Green
- 10 Fear housing plan could flood Kenton with sewage water
Dan Silverman, co-founder at Spacemade, said they are “committed to spotlighting the exciting business talent that chooses to locate itself locally”.
He added – “we plan to launch more exhibitions like this at our spaces in London and beyond”.