Happy Christmas for Kensal Rise charities after Love Local raises £4.6k

Eight charities that serve the Kensal and Queen’s Park area have been boosted to the tune of £4,600 from collective proceeds of the Love Local online auction.

The annual fundraiser, run by volunteers and supported by 60 businesses - including the Brent and Kilburn Times, sees the community bidding for items on offer.

Salusbury World charity trustee Giles Deards, who organised the auction, said: “The auction has a serious message. But it is a fun way to shine a light on the vital work of our local charities and the need to support local businesses.

“This is the fourth year we’ve run the event and it’s fantastic to see such a positive response again.”

George Tattum Coombes receives his Pasta Journey meal prize from Alex Busca (right) of Urban Soul - Credit: Giles Deards

Benefiting from the auction are food charities Laurence’s Larder of Brondesbury Park, Granville Community Kitchen of Carlton Vale, Willesden's Mutual Aid Foodbank, 9Kitchens of Dollis Hill, and Queens Park-based refugee charity Salusbury World.

Also benefiting is Brondesbury’s teenage mental health charity the Brent Centre for Young People, Kensal Green’s Elders Voice, and Kensal Rise Library which, as reported by the Brent & Kilburn Times this month, has been hit by huge building repair requirements.

A further £310 was raised through the auction to support Gift Your Neighbour, a food initiative serving 70 households in several wards with fruit and vegetables every week, bought from Chamberlayne Rd’s Pelican News.

Rudy Siano, of Cuore Italian Deli, which also runs a local food donation service in the Deli on Sidmouth Rd, said: “We were very pleased to support the auction again with three hampers.

“No-one in our community should be struggling to put food on the table and we will continue to support local initiatives through the New Year with our food collections and donations.”

Nick of the Lexi Team with Alice Skewis who won the Lexi balcony hire prize. - Credit: Giles Deards

Sally Wilton of the Lexi Cinema, which donates 100 per cent of its profits to charity and offered two prizes in the auction, added: “We were delighted to support the auction as it’s part of what the Lexi is all about: helping to bring community together and raising money for great causes.

“We hope the money raised from our balcony hire and annual membership - and all the prizes - will help the charities make a good start to 2022.”

Jacquee Ferree, manager of the Maqam Centre, which donated a children’s entertainment package, said: “The Maqam was set-up to help bring our community together and we’re always delighted to hear from local groups who would like to work with us to help great causes."

Nicole Jebeli of Willesden Mutual Aid Food Team who were beneficiaries of the auction money. - Credit: Giles Deards

Dione Southby of Mutual Aid Food Willesden said “It was great to see so many people across our community come together for the auction - a big thank you to the businesses and the bidders.

“It unfortunately looks like another tough year ahead for too many people who need food and other urgent support. Our fantastic team of volunteers will keep working as hard as we can to get help to people so please keep your donations coming in so we can make this happen.”

John Cuming-Higgs, chief executive of Elders Voice said: “The Elders Voice team is proud to have helped enrich over 850 older people’s lives this year, whether through handyman services, leisure activities and social events or specialist care and advice – but there is still much more to do. Thank you to everyone who continues to help us make a difference.”

The businesses which donated prizes are: 99 Projects, Bags Of Love, Beancat, Bitoque, Cuore Italian Deli, Bom Asian Kitchen, Cable Co, Carmel Restaurant, Contrado, Chiara Grifatini Textile Design, Crumbzillas, Den Bake Shop, Forever Cherished, Fuller Flow, Gym Locomotive, Hana Sushi, The Hearth, Jamie Baird PT, Joli, Julia Straker Hair, Katie Sophia, Kiln Theatre, Kensal Pines, The Lexi, Lily King, Lizzie Barker PT, Mariangela PT, The Maqam Centre, Mauli Rituals, Milk Beach, Mindful Kids London, MMQ Piano, Moberly Sports Centre, Monica Maja Richardson Art, NXT Phase Fitness, Nooki Design, Petite Performers, Queens Park Books, Rebecca Elliot, Rize Dance, The Royal Oak, Sanzio Restaurant, Sarah Reflexology, Selina Prager Nutrition, Sol Photography, Steeps One Shot, Storm LDN, Tabitha Robertson Aromatherapy, Thrive Kids Clinic, Urban Soul, The Whippet, William IV. Yakisa Sushi