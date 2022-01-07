Wembley: Island Poke opens fast fish restaurant

The UK’s leading poké operator Island Poké is kicking off the New Year with a new restaurant opening at Wembley Boxpark.

Following the successes of its 13 restaurants in London and four locations across France, the business is set to launch an all-new Pacific menu in Wembley. The restaurant offers Classic Ahi Tuna poké, Yuzu Lomi Lomi salmon poké, chicken bowls as well as vegetarian and vegan poké options.

“Wembley stood out for us as a location as we love the Boxpark brand and think it’s a great fit for us,” Island Poké founder James Gould-Porter said.

“During the first lockdown we were selling DIY kits and noticed we were sending a lot of kits to London’s North West. This was a great indication of our customer interest in the area.”

“Our mission to grow our ohana [family] across London and beyond, bringing people a great and fresh alternative to the traditional lunch and dine-out offering.”

Island Poké opened on January 5 at Wembley Box Park, 18 Olympic Way, HA9 0JT.

