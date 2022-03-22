The new Swift convenience store on Wembley High Road - Credit: Iceland

Supermarket chain Iceland has opened a new convenience store in Wembley.

Swift, located on the High Road near Wembley Central station, aims to provide "excellent value for money and enhanced convenience", according to Iceland.

It is the second pilot store - and the first in London - that the retailer has opened as part of its trial of the convenience store format.

Hello Wembley! It’s taken a year, but Swift No. 2 was worth the wait…Al and his team have done a fantastic job 👏🏻 👏🏻 🛒 🛒 pic.twitter.com/1yqW1CYgGx — Richard Walker (@icelandrichard) March 15, 2022

The first Swift opened in Newcastle last year and, following the Wembley launch, the retailer has confirmed plans for three more stores in London this year.

Swift offers a range of chilled, fresh and frozen food and groceries, including a wide selection of alcohol and food-to-go products.

The Wembley shop also features a Costa Express machine and PayPoint service.

Iceland managing director Richard Walker said: "Swift stores offer a convenience store layout, with an enhanced range of chilled food and ambient grocery and a condensed frozen range.

"We are exploring three additional Swift store openings to widen our trial, all inside the M25, and look forward to seeing how customers respond to our ‘Fast, Fresh, Local’ proposition."