Published: 12:39 PM October 22, 2021

Cllr Margaret McLennan, Cllr Muhammed Butt, Jack Johal, owner of Blue Check in Wembley, Cllr Shama Tatler and Cllr Thomas Stephens launch BuyBrent App - Credit: Brent Council

A free new ‘shop local’ mobile app has been launched in Brent giving residents exclusive rewards and discounts from businesses in the borough.

The BuyBrent app, designed by Bubltown on behalf of Brent Council, is aimed at reigniting the borough’s love affair with all things local and supporting independent traders.

People can download local rewards app to unlock offers from almost 100 businesses and retailers across the borough.

The free app connects local traders with the local community making it "quick and easy" for people to find products and services nearby, deals and discounts and stay connected to a live events calendar.

The app also includes interactive maps so anyone on the move can get directions, travel times and transport recommendations for any local business, event, or attraction they wish to visit.

Residents are also able to buy some local goods within the app for collection or delivery and book reservations and appointments.

People can ask questions, get answers, share images, and provide feedback.

As part of the launch, the Kiln Cinema in Kilburn High Road is offering 2 for 1 tickets until February.

Cllr Shama Tatler, the council's lead member for regeneration, property & planning said they were "thrilled" to launch the app.

“It’s been a tough time for our independent businesses and this cutting-edge platform will help to raise their profiles and extend their reach," she added.

“We would love to know about any local gems you discover via the app so please do tag us in your posts on social media and include #BuyBrent and #LocalLoveAffair."

Ben Phillips, public partnerships director at Bubltown said: “We’ve built a world-class technology, but it takes a visionary organisation to take the first step.

“From start to finish, Brent Council has been utterly single-minded in their objective to improve the lives of local businesses, residents, and visitors."

Download BuyBrent from the App Store or Google Play Store today.

Residents who don’t own a smartphone can email business@brent.gov.uk or speak to a member of staff at one of Brent Council’s hubs or libraries to receive a physical rewards card.

For more information visit: brent.gov.uk/buybrent.