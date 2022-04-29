News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Business

Estadio Lounge to open restaurant in Wembley

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:01 PM April 29, 2022
The lounge will provide a range of breakfasts

The lounge will provide a range of breakfasts - Credit: Estadio Lounge

Restaurant chain Estadio Lounge is set to create 25 jobs when it opens in Wembley Park Boulevard on May 25. 

The business has promised a wide range of food and drinks as well as board games and even food for pets. 

A spokesman said: “We are driven by an independent culture and focus on the local community.

“The Estadio Lounge team will be encouraged to engage with the local area through events, charity and community groups.

“Our lounge will be a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep. The lounges exist to bring people together and our unique atmosphere will change with each passing hour. It’ll be the go-to for brunch, after-work drinks or somewhere to catch up with friends and family.

“You’re all welcome and we’re looking forward to getting to know you!”

For more information, email: estadio@thelounges.co.uk
 

Wembley News
Brent News

Don't Miss

The London Air Ambulance on the helipad at The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel,

London Ambulance Service

Child falls from block of flats in Wembley

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kashif Mushtaq, 38,  of Heaton Close, Romford, was found guilty of Class A and B drug importation

London Live News

Jailed: Gang who smuggled £3.5m worth of drugs from Jamaica

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton

Warburton frustrated as QPR hopes all but ended

PA Sport

Logo Icon
An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

Knife Crime

Wembley stadium stabbing: Harrow teenager and two other men charged

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon