Estadio Lounge to open restaurant in Wembley

Restaurant chain Estadio Lounge is set to create 25 jobs when it opens in Wembley Park Boulevard on May 25.

The business has promised a wide range of food and drinks as well as board games and even food for pets.

A spokesman said: “We are driven by an independent culture and focus on the local community.

“The Estadio Lounge team will be encouraged to engage with the local area through events, charity and community groups.

“Our lounge will be a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep. The lounges exist to bring people together and our unique atmosphere will change with each passing hour. It’ll be the go-to for brunch, after-work drinks or somewhere to catch up with friends and family.

“You’re all welcome and we’re looking forward to getting to know you!”

For more information, email: estadio@thelounges.co.uk

