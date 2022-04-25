News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Business

New look David Lloyd gym opens in Cricklewood Lane

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 2:51 PM April 25, 2022
The new-look gym in Cricklewood Lane

The new-look gym in Cricklewood Lane - Credit: MATT FISHER

The new-look David Lloyd gym in Cricklewood Lane has welcomed new members upon reopening last week. 

Management at the high-end chain say the impending introduction of a spa and swimming pool as well as a greater offering for families will make it the “best in the area”. 

Phase 2 of the refurbishment will complete in the summer and will see the reopening of the indoor heated swimming pool. Phase 3 will complete in autumn 2022 and will include the opening of a luxury spa retreat.

General manager Jo Miller said: “Community sits at the heart of David Lloyd Clubs, and we’re delighted to be open and welcoming our very first members to David Lloyd Cricklewood Lane. 

“We believe they will be blown away by the state-of-the-art gym and superb group exercise facilities.

"But this is just the beginning - the next phases will see the opening of a full range of premium spa and family facilities, as well as our new brand Clubroom which we believe will make this club the best in the area.”
 

Brent News
Kilburn News

Don't Miss

Two men were fined after illegally dumping a sofa in Epping Forest

South Woodford and Wembley delivery drivers fined for sofa flytip

Hannah Neary, LDRS

Logo Icon
Lino Queens Park Location

Anger at decision to give restaurant near cemetery alcohol licence

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Lisa Hanna, David Phelops, Pratibha Maroo, Louise Mitchell and Mohammad Fallah outside The Bridge

Decision to reduce mental health centre 'abandons' sufferers

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney and QPR boss Mark Warburton look on during their Sky Bet Championship match

QPR 'won ugly' against relegated Derby admits boss Warburton

PA Sport

Logo Icon