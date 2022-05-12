Brent Cross team offer up to £5k for local initiatives and charities

Brent Bulls lead a basketball session with youngsters as part of the scheme - Credit: Elizabeth Comms

The management of the Brent Cross Town project have announced £40,000 of grant funding will be on offer to local initiatives and charities.

The Brent Cross Town Community Fund for 2022 will, proponents say, help projects that support mental or physical wellbeing and foster community spirit as well as initiatives that tackle antisocial behaviour.

Groups based in Cricklewood, Childs Hill, Golders Green, and West Hendon can apply for grants of anywhere between £500 and £5,000 until June 10.

Nick Searl, partner of Argent Related - the company behind the £7billion park town which spans 180-acres, said he was pleased the fund was back for a fourth year.

“We have welcomed some brilliant entries from local groups and initiatives since we launched the fund, all of which have made a real difference to the local area, and there are some projects we have supported year after year.”

For more information, visit: www.brentcrosstown.co.uk/community-fund

