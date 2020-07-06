Motorists stranded on North Circular after water main bursts on carriage way
PUBLISHED: 17:32 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 06 July 2020
Motorists are being rescued from their cars following a burst water main on the North Circular.
The A406/A41 is closed in both directions with the Brent Cross Interchange after a burst water main flooded the carriageway.
London Fire Brigade were called at 3.35pm this afternoon (July 6) to free motorists trapped inside their cars..
Am LFB spokesperson said: “We assisted to get eight people who were trapped out of their vehicles.”
A statement from Thames Water said: “Thanks for letting us know about the burst main on North Circular Road, NW2 causing low water pressure and no water in NW2, NW4, & NW11.
“Our specialist engineers are on their way to investigate the problem, and they will be doing everything they can to get things up and running as quickly as possible.
“We’re really sorry if this has disrupted your day.
“We know this has happened at an especially difficult time and we understand the concerns you may have.
“Thanks for being so patient while we put this right.”
