Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

This burnt out car in Gladstone Park could lead police to the killer of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Harlesden on Tuesday night.

Scotland Yard today told the Kilburn Times officers were treating the abandoned vehicle, discovered on Wednesday morning, as linked to the attack in Harlesden High Street hours earlier.

Fire crews were called at 2am on Wednesday after several calls from people living nearby.

Neighbours were woken by “four loud bangs when the tyres burst” that “sounded like gun shots”.

The car was set alight hours after police were called to Harlesden High Street at 9pm.

Detectives believe that the suspects arrived in two cars before blocking traffic in order to carry out the attack.

The victim fled into a bookmakers before paramedics arrived and was found suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at 2.47am.

Det Ch Insp Glen Lloyd of the Met's murder squad said: “Were you near Gladstone Park on Tuesday night?

Did you see the car being driven or set alight?

“If you saw anything that could aid the investigation then I urge you to call us.

“Similarly if you have any dash cam footage we need you to get in touch. It's really important that we're able to build a picture of the events that night.”

Neighbours posting on social media site Facebook heard helicopters and then four loud bangs.

One said: “There is vehicle access to the park as a bollard is missing and has been for some time, allowing joyriders and other selfish individuals to race in the park at night.”

Cllr Krupa Sheth, lead member for environment, said: “We have arranged for the car to be removed and the grass will be reinstated as soon as possible.”

She said council officers had inspected the park's perimeter, adding: “The missing bollard will be replaced.

“It's so important that people report anti-social behaviour, like car racing, when they see it. This helps us to build a better picture of problems and take action to stop it.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the murder squad's incident room on 020 8358 0100 or 101 quoting reference Cad 7897/23Apr, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.