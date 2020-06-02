Building ‘about to collapse’ in Kilburn High Road warn locals

People are told to avoid Kilburn High Road as building on verge of collapsing. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn Archant

People are being told to avoid Kilburn High Road as a building is “about to collapse”.

A structurally unsound building in Kilburn High Road. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn A structurally unsound building in Kilburn High Road. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn

The building at 262 Kilburn High Road is structurally unsound following a fire yesterday (June 1).

@LifeinKilburn tweeted: “All workers at 262 Kilburn high road have been asked to flee the side as building about to collapse.

“The road will not reopen until the structure is safe. Avoid KHR.”

Fire crews were called to the address yesterday afternoon after armed police had swarmed into the area following reports of a man with a gun.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in the unrelated event.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said an engine from West Hampstead Fire Station was called at 3.23pm and stayed until 7.44pm adding: “Firefighters were called to reports of a building facia in a precarious position at a row of shops and flats on Kilburn High Road.

“Crews evacuated people from the first, second and third floors of the building and implemented a 20m cordon.”

They added that the case was “handed over to Camden Council as their dangerous structures engineer attended”.

Camden Council, Transport for London and HSE have been contacted.

This story will be updated.

