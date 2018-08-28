Search

Barnardo’s children across Brent swoop on a shopping centre for some bear building fun

PUBLISHED: 16:46 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 07 January 2019

Barnardo's children having fun with bears to build in Brent Cross Shopping Centre. Picture: Barnardo's

Archant

Youngsters from Barnardo’s children’s centres across Brent enjoyed a fun start to the New Year by making their very own furry friend.

Barnardo's children had fun at a Build-A-Bear workshop in Brent Cross. Picture: Barnardo'sBarnardo's children had fun at a Build-A-Bear workshop in Brent Cross. Picture: Barnardo's

Seventeen children and their parents enjoyed a special party at at a Build-A-Bear workshop in Fenwick department store at Brent Cross Shopping Centre on Sunday.

Each child played games and chose, made and customised their own bear with an outfit, which came with its very own birth certificate.

They were able also able to take home their furry friend.

Barnardo’s chief, Javed Khan said: “On behalf of the children we support, our staff and volunteers, I would like to say a huge thank to Build-A-Bear staff and customers for your extremely generous donation of £100k over the past three years.

“It’s only with the help of our partners that we can continue to support thousands of the most vulnerable children and families across the UK.

“This time of year can often be a very difficult time for families living in poverty, or struggling with mental health problems and other challenges.

“So it’s wonderful that Build-A-Bear Workshop gave children the opportunity to create some wonderful memories in their shops.”

Roger Parry, senior managing director for Build-A-Bear Workshop Europe, added: “We are honoured to partner with Barnardo’s for the fourth consecutive year to help fulfil Build-A-Bear’s mission to add a little more heart to life for children and families.”

