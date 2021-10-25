Derelict land in Kenton transformed by community bio diversity project
- Credit: Brent Council/Colin Patterson
A small derelict patch of land favoured by drug dealers and fly tippers in Kenton has been transformed by into a vibrant bio diversity garden.
The community around Brookfield Crescent including neighbours and young eco warriors from Uxendon Manor Primary School pooled their talents to create a "hidden oasis of stunning beauty" in a strip of land measuring just five metres by 45m.
Last Thursday (October 21), the sun shone as Brent's mayor Cllr Lia Colacicco cut the ribbon officially launching the Brook Way Bio-Diversity Project which was followed by refreshments at the adjoining primary school.
With help and donations from local stores, garden centres, Brent Council, and Veolia, Sunita Hirani and John Poole led a group to plant flowers and fill raised beds with herbs including rosemary, thyme and curry leaves for the wider community to enjoy.
After last year discovering the land belonged to Brent Council, Sunita and John, sought permission to transform the area into a biodiversity garden.
"This plot was derelict piece of land containing drug dealers, a rough sleeper and flytipping and lots of antisocial behaviour," said Sunita. "It occurred to me that this was a bad example to the hundreds of children and parents that use this path on a daily basis.
"After many hours of hard work, begging and lots of frustration you are now looking at the end result. The response has been phenomenal."
She said the art, including a mural and flower boxes with children's handprints, "enhances the area and will be an inspiration to others."
The primary school's eco warriors submitted designs for a colourful mural.
A team from Positive Arts worked with pupils who helped the team paint and spray the wall.
Jashu Vekaria MBE, deputy head of Uxendon Manor, said it was an "exciting and challenging" project. "As the children would say, an ugly mess, it was a location for antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping. It has now become an area not only for increased bio diversity but a hidden area of stunning beauty."
She thanked Sunita and John's "drive, tenacity, passion and commitment" for bringing about the project.
"It makes a vibrant statement of who we are as a school and a local community," she added.
Year 6 pupil Raihaan, 11, said: "It used to be a plain wall, now it's a miracle!"
Conservative Kenton councillor Michael Maurice said it was "a real inspiration".