Battle is on for Brondesbury Park as May 6 by-election nears

Published: 1:20 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 1:30 PM April 23, 2021

The battle is on for Brondesbury Park as the May 6 by-election looms following the resignation of its Labour councillor.

Residents will go to the polls after Kieron Gill handed in his resignation last month.

In May 2018 Brondesbury Park fell into Labour’s hands for the first time in more than a decade.

Four candidates are standing which could add extra opposition in the council chamber.

Brent Council is made up of 58 Labour members, three Conservatives and one Liberal Democrat.



Philip Alexander, Liberal Democrat Party candidate for Brondesbury Park - Credit: Philip Alexander

Former Labour supporter and journalist Philip Alexander said:

"The pandemic prompted me to join the Liberal Democrats a year ago.

"It’s been a breath of fresh air – dedicated activists trying to make Brent the best possible place to live.

You may also want to watch:

"No small task when Labour has a large council majority, with a leadership that increasingly ignores residents.

"But I’ve been impressed by the huge efforts of Cllr Anton Georgiou since his election in early 2020.

"It’s time to give him reinforcements.

"Political change starts locally, and this by-election is the chance to give Brent a better deal."

Sapna Chadha, Conservative Party candidate for Brondesbury Park - Credit: Sapna Chadha

Conservative Party candidate Sapna Chadha is an entrepreneur and also a committee member of Mapesbury Residents Association.

She said her top priorities include supporting local businesses, stopping the Low Traffic Neighbourhood, "preserving green spaces, halting over-development and improving the state of our roads and pavements".

She also hopes to tackle crime by boosting CCTV coverage and supporting a stronger community police presence.

The mum of two said: "I am here to listen, respond to your concerns, and be your voice on Brent Council."

Sheila Simpson, Green Party candidate for the Brondesbury Park by-election - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Social worker Sheila Simpson is standing for the Green Party.

"People want to be part of the solution, to build a fairer, healthier society, but know they can’t do it without good government," she said.

"Our council must be firmly challenged to deliver on promises made to us. Protection of our public housing, trees and green spaces is urgent.

"Traffic and public transport must be managed well to cut harmful emissions, reduce carbon footprint and provide cleaner, safer, greener and quieter neighbourhoods."

Gwen Grahl is standing for Labour.

The party has not responded to our request for her contact details.